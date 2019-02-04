Chubb launches new Media Industry Practice for the UK and Ireland

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the launch of a new Media Industry Practice for the UK and Ireland. This latest addition to Chubb's existing suite of Industry Practices is aimed at Middle Market and multinational businesses, bringing together Chubb's specialist capabilities in underwriting, claims management and multinational servicing into one client-focused proposition.

Chubb's Media Industry Practice has been launched in response to segment growth and feedback from key broker partners. Aligned with Chubb's multiline and multinational experience, the Practice will also leverage Chubb's other Property and Casualty specialisms.

The Media Industry Practice offering includes a range of bespoke coverages for media liability, cyber, property and casualty as well as personal accident and travel. It also comprises a number of value-added services, including a free legal advice helpline staffed by senior media lawyers. Target clients are companies operating in advertising, public relations, brand development and publishing - including newspapers and magazines - as well as film, TV and radio broadcasting.

The Media Industry Practice vision is backed by an enhanced proposition which includes specialist underwriters, dedicated account engineers and Media claims specialists, all underpinned by Chubb's global presence and local knowledge.

In line with Chubb's other Industry Practices - Technology, Life Science, Entertainment and Real Estate, the Media practice will fall under the responsibility of Karen Strong, Head of Industry Practices. The proposition also benefits from a bespoke underwriting team led by Siân Rolfe, UK and Ireland Media Manager.

Sara Mitchell, Head of Middle Market Division, UK and Ireland, Chubb said:

"The launch of our new Media Industry Practice demonstrates our commitment to further develop this area of our business and to ensure that we build upon our offering. During 2019 we will be looking to expand the team further and to build additional capability to support our growth in this market."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg