Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2018 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2018 results on 13 February in Oslo.

Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.

Quarterly earnings release:

Time: Wednesday 13 February 2019 at 07:00 CET

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.no and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:

Time: Wednesday 13 February 2019 at 08:30 CET

Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo

Language: English

The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.no at 08:30 CET. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com (mailto:hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com)

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com (mailto:solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

