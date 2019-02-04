Sightseeing the Romantic Way - Leisure Pass Group Recommends Five Valentine's Day Experiences in the World's Favourite Cities

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Planning a city break for Valentine's Day? Experts at the Leisure Pass Group, which operates attraction passes in more than 30 cities around the world, have come up with five sightseeing experiences to help get you and your partner in the mood for romance.

New York: stunning views and city lights

No New York vacation would be complete without a visit to the Empire State Building. Ride to the 86th-floor observation deck and take in stunning views of Central Park, Manhattan and beyond - and because it's open until 2 a.m., you can enjoy the unforgettable city lights too. Just to complete the romantic mood, Valentine's Day is the only day that couples can actually get married at the top of the Empire State Building!

Usually priced at $39 per adult, fast-track entry to The Empire State Building Observation Deck is included with the New York Pass. www.newyorkpass.com

Paris: cruise through the City of Love

What could be more romantic than cruising the River Seine in the City of Love? Glide past iconic sites including the Grand Palais, Louvre Museum and Notre Dame Cathedral aboard a Bateaux Parisiens River Cruise, starting at the Eiffel Tower or at Notre Dame Cathedral itself. As the sun sets, steal a kiss under the Pont Marie 'lovers' bridge' - a Paris tradition.

Usually priced at €15 per adult, a Bateaux Parisiens River Cruise is included with the Paris Pass. www.parispass.com

Vienna: romance the James Bond way!

Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel has starred in several films, and was memorably chosen for the 'first kiss' scene in the James Bond adventure The Living Daylights. The world-famous landmark has offered unparalleled views over the city since 1900, and is still a must for visitors who want to capture the romance and atmosphere of old Vienna.

Usually priced at €12 per adult, a ride on Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel is included with the Vienna Pass, now available via a new smartphone app! www.viennapass.com

Honolulu: sunset sailing, island style

Experience an unforgettable Hawaiian sunset on a dinner sail aboard the Makhani catamaran. Head out from Honolulu into Oahu's coastal waters, looking out for ocean life including turtles, dolphins and humpback whales, before an island-style dinner as the sun goes down.

Usually priced at $120.68 per adult, the Sunset Sail Makani Catamaran experience is included as a premium attraction with the three-day Go Oahu Card. www.oahuexplorerpass.com

Las Vegas: soar above the Strip in the limo of the skies

Soar above the bright lights of Las Vegas on a night-time helicopter flight over the famous Strip. Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne then cosy up in an ECO-Star helicopter, known as the 'limousine of the sky', for stunning views of the iconic skyline, including icons like the Luxor pyramid and Bellagio fountains. A once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Usually priced at $124 per adult, the Las Vegas Strip Helicopter Tour is included with the Las Vegas Pass. www.lasvegaspass.com

About Leisure Pass Group

The Leisure Pass Group is the world's biggest operator of multi-attraction passes which help visitors to save time and money on their sightseeing activities in 37 cities in 17 countries on five continents. Pass holders can make savings of up to 60 per cent versus gate prices, while they also avoid having to queue for tickets - they simply scan their pass and walk right in.

www.leisurepassgroup.com

For images, please go to:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1tzohwz62twxkfa/AADrnN2_bTVoU2k8OJ_6qfkra?dl=0