Bill Kanarick appointed EY Global Customer Leader

- Leader in customer experience and digital transformation brings more than 20 years of experience as a pioneer and innovator in digital

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY underscores its commitment to addressing organizations' imperatives for differentiated customer experiences and digital transformation with the appointment of Bill Kanarick as the EY Global Customer Leader.

In this new role at EY, Kanarick will have responsibility to help amplify EY Advisory offerings across the globe with a focus on holistic digital transformation programs that increasingly address the C-suite priority on customer experiences that are enabled by digital technologies.

Kanarick joins EY from Sapient, one of the world's top-ranked companies in digital experience, digital marketing and technology services, where he was a senior executive and member of global leadership team. He held a variety of executive positions over his 20-year career with the company, including a pivotal role in helping steer Sapient through its highly-recognized US$3.7 billion acquisition by Publicis Groupe in 2015. Kanarick has also served as an advisor to CEOs and boards on the application of technology to improve customer relationships.

Following the Sapient acquisition by Publicis, Kanarick was named Chief Strategy Officer of Publicis.Sapient, which combined all Publicis Groupe digital assets in one operating unit. He was also later named Co-Chief Strategy Officer of Publicis Communications, a role he performed in addition to his Publicis.Sapient responsibilities. In these roles, Kanarick was central to Sapient's integration into Publicis. He also helped steer the evolution of the Publicis Groupe's strategy, and focused on the business-critical relationship between marketing and technology as clients seek to transform their businesses to better address the climate of customer-driven digital change.

John Rolland, EY Global Performance Improvement Leader, Advisory, says:

"Global megatrends such as the pace of technological change are creating an enormous opportunity for consulting and technology services that are digitally-driven and digitally credible. Bill has been at the epicenter of digital transformation - including digital marketing services and brand experiences for clients - since its inception. His appointment signals that EY plans to further solidify the EY position in offering organizations the kinds of innovative digital services they need to build trusted, personalized relationships with their customers."

Bill Kanarick, EY Global Customer Leader, says:

"Digital transformation begins and ends with the customer. It is all about the unprecedented changes in how the world works, how people behave, and how companies must provide innovative and differentiated experiences to their customers as experience becomes the centerpiece in digital reinvention. As companies navigate to the future, this requires even stronger commitment to understanding their customer and to building business models with an unparalleled level of customer centricity. As EY clients further execute their digital transformation agendas and turn to EY teams for guidance about how to best move to the future, it is critical for EY to continue investment in digital, and to expand the EY robust customer offerings in order that we continue to provide the essential services for digital transformation and customer experience capabilities that clients require."

Recently, EY was recognized as a leader for customer service consulting by ALM Intelligence in its new report, The ALM Vanguard - Customer Service Consulting 2018. According to the ALM report, EY advances its leadership position by continuing to grow its customer capabilities, with particular emphasis on aligning customer service with business-driven goals and experience-led approaches, further strengthened through acquisitions in the digital and design space, as well as organically through services such as its network of EY wavespace global growth and innovation centers.

For more information on EY Advisory, visit https://consulting.ey.com/

