Engine Brake Market Worth US$ 980 Million by 2025 With a CAGR of 5.9%: Gross Margin Analysis, Global Overview, Emerging Trends, Leading Growth Drivers

Global Engine Brake market size will reach 980 million US$ by 2025, from 620 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engine Brake.

This is an expert and top to bottom examination on the present condition of the Engine Brake industry. The report gives a fundamental review of the business including definitions, arrangements, applications and industry chain structure. The Engine Brake industry investigation is accommodated the worldwide markets including advancement patterns, focused scene examination, and key districts improvement status. Improvement strategies and plans are additionally examined and producing procedures and cost structures broke down. Engine Brake industry import/send out utilization, free market activity figures and cost and creation esteem net edges are additionally given.

Top organizations profiled in this Engine Brake Market statistical surveying incorporate are Jacobs, VOLVO, Ennova, MAN, Eatonand Pacbrake.

This report studies the Engine Brake market, general is compression release brake or exhaust brake.

A compression release brake (also known as a Jacobs brake or "jake brake"), is the type of brake most commonly confused with real engine braking; it is used mainly in large diesel trucks and works by opening the exhaust valves at the top of the compression stroke, resulting in adiabatic expansion of the compressed air, so the large amount of energy stored in that compressed air is not returned to the crankshaft, but is released into the atmosphere.

An exhaust brake works by causing a restriction in the exhaust, much like the intake throttle causes in a gasoline engine. In simple terms, it works by increasing the back-pressure of the exhaust. Nearly all of these brakes are butterfly valves similar to a throttle valve, mounted downstream of the turbocharger if there is one.

The revenue of top six manufacturers accounts about 90% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are Jacobs, VOLVO, Ennova, MAN and Eaton. Jacobs is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 43% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.

There is mainly two types product of engine brake market: compression release brake and exhaust brake. Compression release brake accounts the largest proportion, however, exhaust brake will has faster growing rate.

Engine Brake Breakdown Data by Type

- Compression Release Brake

- Exhaust Brake

Engine Brake Breakdown Data by Application

- Below 11 MT

- 11-15 MT

- Above 15 MT

