Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2019) - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce that the winners of YMP 2018's Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Awards are Andrée St-Germain and Jose Vizquerra.

The YMP Awards, presented in association with The Northern Miner, to recognize two young mining professionals, a female and a male, who over the past year, and during their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to provide value for their companies and shareholders, as well as for themselves. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Eira Thomas and the late Peter Munk.

Nominees for the Awards most be under 40 years of age in 2018 and active in some aspect of the mining industry. Voting on a selection of nominees was held in January by a committee representing the global YMP chapters and The Northern Miner.

The Awards will be presented to Andrée and Jose at the YMP Awards Gala on Saturday March 2nd, 2019, 6pm at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, Canada as the kick off event for the mining industry's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's Conference. Tickets are now on sale by following this link:

YMP would like to thank our generous sponsors and supporters of the YMP Awards: Barrick Gold, KPMG, Cassels Brock and Rio Tinto, whose commitment to our industry's next generation of leaders is greatly appreciated.

About this Year's Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Award Winners

Ms. Andrée St Germain:

Ms. St-Germain is the Chief Financial Officer of Integra Resources Corp. She is an experienced mining finance executive with an extensive background in banking, mining finance and financial management. She began her career in investment banking for Dundee Capital Markets Inc. As an investment banker, Ms. St-Germain worked exclusively with mining companies on M&A advisory and financing. In 2013, Ms. St-Germain joined Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. as CFO. During her tenure at Golden Queen, she played an instrumental role in securing project finance and overseeing Golden Queen as it transitioned from development and construction to commercial production. She joined Integra Gold as CFO in early 2017 and helped oversee the sale to Eldorado Gold Corporation in July 2017 for C$590 million. Ms. St-Germain is currently a director of Barkerville Gold Mines and IDM Mining.

Mr. Jose Vizquerra:

Mr. Vizquerra is currently Executive Vice President of Strategic Development & Director at Osisko Mining. For over four years, Mr. Vizquerra served as the President & CEO of Oban Mining Corp. ("Oban"), where he led the successful change of business strategy that resulted in Oban's acquisition of Corona Gold, Eagle Hill Exploration Corp. and Ryan Gold to form what is now Osisko Mining. Mr. Vizquerra previously worked as Head of Business Development for Compania de Minas Buenaventura, prior to which he worked as production and exploration geologist at the Red Lake gold mine. He is currently a board member of Alio Gold Inc, Sierra Metals and Discovery Metals. Mr. Vizquerra holds a M.Sc. from Queens University in MINEX and is a Qualified Person (AIGP). Mr. Vizquerra is currently advancing the General Management Program (GMP) at the Wharton School of Business.

About YMP

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals with chapters based in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Sudbury, Perth, Brisbane, Johannesburg and London, United Kingdom that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our chapters have thousands of followers including a diverse mix of young mining professionals with a wide variety of skills and education.

YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through its scholarship program, social events and high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

For more information on YMP, its chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, or the YMP Scholarship Fund please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at info@youngminingprofessionals.com.

