

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.87 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $1.23 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $24.83 million from $21.11 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.87 Mln. vs. $1.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q2): $24.83 Mln vs. $21.11 Mln last year.



