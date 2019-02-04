sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 4

To: Company Announcements

Date:04 February 2019

Company: AXA Property Trust Limited

Subject:Total Voting Rights

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue are 20,758,441

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 20,758,441.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

The Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745403
Fax: 01481 745051


