

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the New Zealand dollar slipped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The kiwi slipped to a 4-day low of 1.6642 versus the euro and a 5-day low of 0.6876 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.6591 and 0.6906, respectively.



Reversing from an early 1-1/2-month high of 75.76 against the yen, the kiwi retreated to 75.56.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 1.68 versus the euro, 0.67 against the greenback and 74.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX