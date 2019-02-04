Glashütte (ots) -



Loved by some, feared by others. There is no club where hearts and minds are as divided as they are when it comes to the footballers of the New England Patriots. The team continues its era of victories with a sixth Superbowl. Since 2001, superstar Tom Brady has directed the New England Patriots together with Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The dominance of the Brady era is unparalleled in football history. At the Super Bowl, that celebration of superlatives and the biggest sports event in America, the "Pats" prevailed against the Los Angeles Rams, who have won the Superbowl once before and are considered young, aggressive and dangerous.



Moritz Grossmann dedicates the unique SUPERBOWL watch to watch connoisseurs and fans of the New England Patriots. It is a variation on the ATUM Pure X model line presented in a sporty steel casing. The specially manufactured Superbowl dial has an elaborate insert in the shape of a football that allows a view of the 201.1 calibre in places. The match result "13:3" together with the year 2019 are evidence of the triumph of this team's unique performance. The hands bear the team colours of the Pats: nautical blue and red.



Moritz Grossmann congratulates the New England Patriots on their incredible success. 13:3! This is already the sixth Superbowl title for the Pats. The Moritz Grossmann Superbowl Watch is a unique piece with an RRP of 13,400 EURuros excl. VAT in the USA.



The watch is available exclusively from the Grossmann Uhren retailer CELLINI JEWELLERS, 430 Park Avenue at 56th Street New York NY 10022, Tel.: 800-CELLINI (800-235-5464), contact@CelliniJewelers.com



