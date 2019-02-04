Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2019) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi"), announced today that Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company", an equally held joint venture by Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, Ltd.) has received a RMB 1.6 billion (approximately US$237.2 million) supply chain finance (SCF) program, to be used as capital support for the JV Company, from the National Economic and Technological Development Zone of Rugao City. The total capital support amount of the SCF program has increased to RMB 1.6 billion (approximately US$237.2 million) based on the initial SCF program of RMB 7.3 million (approximately US$1.08 million) we received in May 2017. As of February 3, RMB 1.28 billion (approximately US$190.2 million) has already been received, and the remainder will be provided according to the JV Company's capital requirements.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "the JV Company has garnered significant attention and support from the government. After receiving the manufacturing license, there has been an increase of support; I believe this positive relationship will continue on into the future. The management team of the JV company views 2019 as an exciting year for renewed interest in and growth of Kandi's pure electric vehicles, and we anticipate a productive year full of achievements and milestones for the Company."

Note: All the currency conversions from RMB to USD referred to in this press release are based on an exchange rate of 1RMB = 0.15 USD, published by www.xe.com on the date before the release of this press release.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi Vehicles, and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company"). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the JV Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. As of 2018, each party has invested RMB 1.045 billion in the JV Company, for a total investment of RMB 2.09 billion with each party holding a 50% stake in the JV Company. The JV Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Company Contact:



Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42627