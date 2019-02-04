RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech services, has appointed David Brierwood to the position of Chairman of the Board. The former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MSCI, David, has been a member of RIMES' board since 2015 and is the first person to be appointed Chairman at the company.

As Chairman, David will help set the strategic direction of RIMES and help ensure effective communication between the Board, the executive team and other key stakeholders. David will also bring to bear extensive expertise in risk management and business operations gained from a career spent at some of the world's leading investment management companies.

Christian Fauvelais, CEO, President and Co-Founder of RIMES, commented: "David has played an important role on our Board for over three years, helping RIMES cement its position as a leading managed data services provider as we made a strategic move into the RegTech space. We are looking forward to benefitting further from David's expertise and leadership skills as we set about securing sustainable growth and exploiting new market opportunities."

Commenting on his appointment, David said: "RIMES has proven itself to be a true innovator at a time when the financial services industry is going through some profound changes. The company is perfectly positioned to help clients differentiate through data management excellence and successfully navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment. I look forward to working closely with Christian and the rest of the board to help RIMES make the most of the opportunities on offer and drive maximum value for clients and shareholders alike."

David joined the RIMES Board after leaving MSCI. Prior to that, David held various senior roles at Morgan Stanley over more than twenty years, including COO of the company's equity division and COO of its institutional and retail securities groups.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and compliance specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM. www.rimes.com

