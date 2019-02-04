Nous Infosystems Helps Over 5000 Underprivileged Students in India to Have Access to Better Education

EDISON, New Jersey, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last 2 years, Nous Infosystems has helped over 5000 underprivileged children in India to access better educational facilities by providing infrastructure, books, uniforms, etc.

What started in 2017 in Bangalore (India) as a modest initiative to provide study material for underprivileged children studying in public schools, turned into a wholehearted effort from Nous Infosystems in 2018. In the last couple of years, a few public schools from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in India have benefited from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of Nous Infosystems.

Government Model Primary and Higher Secondary School, Agara, Bangalore, Machamapalyam Primary school, Coimbatore and Swathy Central School in Ottapalam, Palakkad have been the major beneficiaries of Nous Infosystems CSR outreach program.

Over 100 volunteers from the organization have helped to drive this cause by contributing in various ways on the ground.

Speaking about her experience, Mrs. Chhaya Rohin Barvataya, one of the Nous volunteers said, "For the past 2 years, our team of energetic employees has shown sheer commitment to help children get educated with good facilities. It is indeed an overwhelming experience to see our efforts bring a smile on the faces of these little souls."

Nous Infosystems also contributed an undisclosed sum for the rehabilitation of local schools in Karnataka and Kerala, post-August 2018 floods. This organizational initiative commenced by first reaching out to the district authorities and a few Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and then an in-person visit to estimate the damage caused to the local schools by the devastating floods. This exercise helped the organization to zero-in on eight schools in the Coorg (Karnataka) and Alwaye, Wayanad (Kerala).

"It was disheartening to see the damage that the schools incurred, but we also witnessed the imperishable spirit of the children. We thank the District Administration and the NGOs for helping us identify schools that needed support. We are determined to provide the required facilities to the schools to ensure they get back to same or better facilities especially when it comes to their Computers and Science labs. In the majority of the schools selected to receive aid, Nous Infosystems has also offered to replenish their sports facilities to ensure overall development of the children." said Aji John Joseph, VP - HR, Nous Infosystems who is leading the rehabilitation initiatives working closely with the school authorities.

