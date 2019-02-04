

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (MXWL) announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). Tesla will commence an all stock exchange offer for all the issued and outstanding shares of Maxwell Technologies, after which Maxwell will be merged with a Tesla subsidiary and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tesla. The offer will value each share of Maxwell common stock at $4.75 per share.



The merger agreement have been unanimously approved by Maxwell's board. The directors and certain officers of Maxwell and I2BF Energy Limited have agreed to tender all of their Maxwell shares in the offer, which in the aggregate represent approximately 7.56% of the outstanding shares of Maxwell common stock.



Maxwell Technologies anticipates that the merger will be consummated in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.



