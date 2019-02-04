A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics engagement for a leading retailer of non-alcoholic beverages.During the course of this engagement, the customer analytics experts at Quantzig helped the retailer to identify the triggers that led to a drastic decline in their bottom line including the reasons behind a 40% rise in customer churn rate.

Owing to the developments in today's technologically inclined world, companies in the retail sector possess huge volumes of customer data that offer insights on customer behavior, customer preferences, and demographics. The inability to unlock the true value of this information acts as a major roadblock for those looking to establish themselves in the complex retail environment. Also, owing to the surge in connected consumer networks, customer relationship management requires advanced analytics based methodologies. It requires developing a detailed understanding of the customer journey starting from the initial touchpoint through purchase to referrals and beyond.

The Business ProblemThe client is a leading player in the US retail sector, specializing in the non-alcoholic beverages segment. Owing to the high customer churn rate the client found itself struggling to improve their bottom line. Hence, they wanted to leverage Quantzig's customer analytics expertise to increase revenue by identifying and retaining the most profitable customer groups.

"To unleash the hidden potential of customer data in today's complex retail scenario we recommend a structured customer analytics solution that combines behavioral, transactional, demographic, and click-stream data obtained from discrete customer touch points," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle key challenges, we utilized hierarchical and non-hierarchical data clustering methods to create and categorize the insights into different customer segments. The customer analytics experts at Quantzig developed a comprehensive customer analytics framework to evaluate the customer journey from three viewpoints customer loyalty, customer churn, and customer potential. As a result, the client witnessed a 3X rise in customer retention rate.

Identify customer groups with high churn rates and reduce customer churn by approx. 16%

Increase customer retention by 3X

