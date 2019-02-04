Federos, the leading provider of service and operations management software solutions for communications service providers, managed service providers and enterprises, today announced that Tim Heywood has joined them as Senior Vice President, responsible for product management and marketing of Federos' software solutions.

Tim brings 35 years of industry experience delivering solutions across a wide variety of companies, markets and technologies from small scale startups to multi-national enterprises and service providers. He will focus on the product management and marketing of the Federos solution portfolio including Assure1 and Fusion1.

"We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Federos team," said David Knight, CEO, Federos. "I worked closely with Tim at Micromuse and am excited to once again work with him to bring his considerable experience of successfully managing and delivering solutions to support our continued growth."

"With the ever growing demands on customers to manage more complexity in less time with fewer resources, the need for intelligent, scalable and agile solutions to manage services and processes is critical," said Tim Heywood. "Federos provides this flexibility with their Assure1 and Fusion1 products and I am very pleased to be working with the team to help drive their continued success."

Since leaving Micromuse where he was SVP of Product Delivery and Technical Services, Tim has successfully run his own independent consultancy focusing on product management and solution delivery for a number of clients across a wide variety of technologies and market segments. He has most recently been engaged with a leading communications service provider where he was managing the delivery of next-generation authentication solutions for their global operating companies.

Federos Solutions

Built on scalable platforms, Federos solutions bring together service management disciplines (event, fault, performance, topology, root cause analysis and service level management), Integration and Automation services to provide cost competitive solutions.

Assure1 provides sophisticated event analytics and machine learning using historical and real-time data to help customers quickly and accurately pinpoint and automatically resolve the root cause of service impacting events.

Fusion1 provides workflow automation and contextual visualization that allows customers to streamline Operations with a single interface to all their systems and Business workflow automation to accelerate operational processes.

About Federos

Federos' Software-Defined Operations platform leverages AIOps to transform service management and provide leading telecommunications, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2, and VIRTUS, with the ability to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005213/en/

Contacts:

Donna Bastien, Public Relations

+1 303-880-4904

dbastien@federos.com