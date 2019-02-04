Pacific Energy Development (PEDEVCO Corp.): Pacific Energy Development Announces Closing of Acquisition of Producing Acreage in the Permian Basin

Additional Horizontal Well Planned

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / PEDEVCO Corp. d/b/a Pacific Energy Development (NYSE American: PED) (the 'Company') announced today that, effective February 1, 2019, it closed the previously announced acquisition of all operated production and facilities, all related existing infrastructure, and a significant leasehold position from a private operator. These assets are located in the San Andres play on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin situated in eastern New Mexico and are contiguous with the Company's Chaveroo field acquired in September 2018. The acquisition includes one producing horizontal well and several wells that, with some remedial work, are expected to increase production, as well as a salt water disposal well capable of satisfying the acquired asset's intermediate-term development needs. The Company plans to begin workover operations on one of the asset's horizontal wells in early February 2019, and to commence drilling a new horizontal well on this acreage by March 1, 2019, with results anticipated to be announced in Q2 2019.

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that completion operations on its initial four horizontal wells in the Chaveroo field will begin within the week, with the Company expecting to announce peak 30 day IP rates on all four wells by early 2Q 2019. Based upon these results, the Company plans to proceed with a one rig Permian Basin development program starting in early Q3 2019.

Dr. Simon Kukes, the CEO of the Company, commented, "With this closing, we now hold over 45,000 leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, which, together with our existing 12,000 acres in the D-J Basin of Colorado, makes our company one of the most significant players engaged in horizontal development of conventional assets in the U.S. We look forward to continuing the development of our significant acreage position, seeking additional accretive acquisitions in the Permian Basin, and aggressively building the Company.'

About Pacific Energy Development (PEDEVCO Corp.)

PEDEVCO Corp, d/b/a Pacific Energy Development (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. Pacific Energy Development is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

