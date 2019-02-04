Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Receives Notice of Allowance for a New Patent Application Extending Protection of Adva-27a Anticancer Drug Until 2033

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: "SBFMD"), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of aggressive forms of cancer today announced that it has received a "Notice of Allowance" from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new patent application covering Adva-27a, the Company's lead anticancer compound. The new patent (US Patent Application Number 20150353573) contains new subject matter and extends the proprietary protection of Adva-27a until 2033. Sunshine Biopharma is the sole owner of all existing intellectual property rights and patents pertaining to Adva-27a, including US Patent Number 8,236,935 issued in 2012.

"We are very excited about this significant development for Adva-27a," said Dr. Steve N. Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "Allowance of the second Adva-27a patent application gives us 14 years of additional protection and is a validation of the unique and innovative aspects of our anticancer molecule," he added.

Adva-27a is Sunshine Biopharma's proprietary anticancer compound. Tests conducted on Adva-27a have demonstrated the drug's effectiveness at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are currently being planned to be conducted at the McGill University Hospital Centers in Montreal, Canada.

