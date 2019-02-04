Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Opens Stockholm Office

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today the hiring of Erik Nobel as a Managing Director, responsible for establishing and managing its newly opened office in Stockholm, Sweden. Mr. Nobel will lead LLCP's structured equity origination and investing efforts in the Nordic region.

According to Mike Weinberg, Partner and LLCP's Head of European Investing, "We are very excited to welcome Erik to our team. His professional network and investing experience throughout Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland will be very valuable as we continue to expand our platform. I have no doubt that Erik will be a critical part of our continued success."

Mr. Nobel joined LLCP in January 2019 and is a member of the Firm's global originations group. He will direct the sourcing of investment opportunities, as well as participate in due diligence and work with our local management teams post-transaction.

Prior to joining LLCP, Mr. Nobel worked as an Investment Director at AP6, a state-owned pension fund specializing in managing unlisted equity assets. At AP6, he was responsible for co-sponsored and co-investment transactions, which included origination, evaluation and lead generation of direct investment opportunities throughout the Nordic region.

Previously, Mr. Nobel worked as a Deputy Director at IK Investment Partners in Stockholm and he began his career at J.P. Morgan in London as part of the Nordic M&A team. He has received a Master of Science degree in Business and Economics from Stockholm School of Economics.

LLCP Stockholm Office Information

Erik Nobel, Managing Director

enobel@llcp.com

LLCP Sweden AB.

Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15

111 53 Stockholm, Sweden

+46 708 74 10 42

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $10.2 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P., and Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC. Current and prior investments by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in Europe include CJ Fallon, ZorgDomein, SK Aerosafety, Squla, Mander Portman Woodward, GL Education, Law Business Research, Bluebird Care, etc. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

David Wolmer

310-275-5335