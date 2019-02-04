Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2019) - Weekend Unlimited (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1) a cannabis lifestyle company, is now the lucky owner of the most sought after symbol in the cannabis sector. For years, the ticker symbol "POT" was the property of Saskatchewan-based PotashCorp, but after PotashCorp merged with Agrium last yea, the symbol became available at the end of a one-year period. Due to unprecedented demand by cannabis companies to use the ticker symbol POT, a consortium of Canadian stock exchanges decided to award the symbol via a lottery.

Effective February 4th, Weekend Unlimited will be retiring its old symbol "YOLO" and will begin trading as "POT" on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Paul Chu, President and CEO of Weekend Unlimited, stated: "Weekend Unlimited is thrilled to add the iconic POT trading symbol to its identity. As a fast-growing multi-state operator, Weekend Unlimited is developing lifestyle brands around recreational and wellness to help define the future of the cannabis industry. The POT symbol is a tremendous fit with our brand identity. There has been tremendous excitement generated globally for the POT symbol. The POT lottery served to raise the profile of Canada's leadership in legal recreational cannabis and we believe it will also serve to raise Weekend Unlimited's leadership profile."

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles and has acquired and announced the intent to acquire brands in Jamaica, California, Washington State, Alberta and British Columbia.

Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.weekendunlimited.com or contact Paul Chu, President and CEO, at 888-556-9656 or email ir@weekendunlimited.com.

