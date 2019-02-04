Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2019) - Radisson Mining Resources' (TSXV: RDS) Hubert Parent-Bouchard is interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report. Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Radisson" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

The company recently announced significant high-grade gold intercepts in 36E zone of the O'Brien gold project, including drill hole OB-18-85 which intersected 5.42 grams per tonne gold over 15.30 metres and 22.96 grams per tonne gold over 2.40 metres, at similar depth and 40 metres west of high-grade intercepts published in November 2018.

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO, stated: "We're excited by these high-grade gold intercepts, which occurred 180 metres below the projected bulk sample area. These results demonstrate the strong continuity of gold mineralization in the enrichment vector defined in the heart of the O'Brien deposit. In light of recent drill results, a structural reinterpretation is underway for the project as a whole. According to the geological team, structurally controlled faults, possibly conjugated, could control high-grade gold mineralization. Over the next weeks, we will obtain the results from this proposed model."

The former O'Brien Mine was considered the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 grams per tonne gold for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.radissonmining.com, or contact Mario Bouchard, President and CEO, at 819-277-6578 or by email at mbouchard@radissonmining.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42628