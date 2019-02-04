Maru/Blue Launches Exclusive Ailments Community

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019-a premium quality data services firm-is pleased to announce the launch of its exclusive Ailments Community. "Patient research is increasingly important but it can be difficult to find people with very specific health concerns. Now, with our deeply profiled audiences, we have 24 key ailments pre-screened in the U.S., Canada and the UK with feasibility extending to 500+ completes in each ailment in each country," said Maru/Blue Managing Director, Rob Berger.



Community members from across the U.S., Canada and the UK who suffer from a variety of ailments have been extensively profiled in respect to their current conditions (suffering or diagnosed). Both patients and caregivers are included in our pre-screened sample covering key ailments:

Women's Health Hematology Ophthalmology Allergies (Seasonal, Non-Food) High Blood Pressure / Hypertension High Cholesterol Back Pain Acid Reflux / Heartburn Allergies (Year-Round, Non-Food) Osteoarthritis Neck/Shoulder Pain Obesity/Overweight Anxiety / Panic Disorder Depression Chronic back, neck or other body pain (not arthritis) Diabetes Type II Joint Pain Arthritis (Any Other) Asthma Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Migraine Headaches Insomnia / Sleeping Difficulties / Sleep Apnea Nerve / Neuropathic Pain Oncology

"Our Maru Voice Canada, Maru Voice UK and Springboard America communities remove the guesswork and eliminate screening and demographic questions," said Berger. "This creates a better respondent experience and more room for asking questions that really matter," he explained.

The Ailments Community is ideal for quantitative and qualitative research, including mobile missions and video interviewing. Access to the Ailments Community is available on an ad hoc basis, as well as for ongoing assignments.

"The launch of this community is yet another example of our future-focused commitment to providing access to high quality and in-demand respondents," said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton.

