

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported that, for January 2019, total System traffic rose 5.9% year-over-year to 16.56 billion RPMs. Capacity was up 5.9% to 20.79 billion ASMs. Total system load factor was at 79.7%, flat with previous year. During the month of January 2019, the company carried 14.1 million customers across its broad global network.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.



