An encouraging number of new installations at the end of 2018 was almost entirely accounted for by the smallest household systems and is probably down to the looming end of the FIT program, which appears to typify the story of British solar to date.The flatlining nature of the U.K. solar market - particularly large-scale solar - has again been highlighted by the latest figures published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). The highlights summary on the front of the monthly spreadsheet mentions December saw 3,720 PV installations in the U.K., a figure 62% higher ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...