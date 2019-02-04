

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated in January, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 20.35 percent year-on-year in January after a 20.30 percent increase in December.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew by 30.97 percent annually in January and those of miscellaneous goods and services rose by 29.63 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.06 percent from January, after a fall of 0.4 percent. The expected increase was 1.03 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 32.93 percent in January from 33.64 percent in December. Economists had expected a 32.15 percent increase in producer prices



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices climbed 0.45 percent in January.



