Fed patiently awaits greater clarity Fed shifts to wait-and-see approach regarding future policy changes. Case for raising rates has weakened somewhat as inflation pressure muted and downside risks to an overall solid economic outlook intensified. January labor market report shows a strong job picture with the unemployment rate near historic lows and strong wage gains. Balance sheet normalization might be reached sooner rather than later, though, no comments were made about the equilibrium size. Last week the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has made substantial changes to its monetary policy statement. In a nutshell, the FOMC has signaled to shift to a wait-and-see approach regarding future changes in its monetary policy rate. Whether the Fed will further increase the federal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...