

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Of London said that Burkhard Keese has been confirmed as the Chief Financial Officer of the companyfollowing the unanimous approval of his appointment as successor to John Parry by the Council of Lloyd's.



Burkhard will take up his position at Lloyd's on 1 April 2019, following 14 years at Allianz Group. Since 2012 he has been the Chief Financial Officer of Allianz Deutschland AG. Prior to this Burkhard was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the global finance function of Allianz.



