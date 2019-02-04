BizClik Media Announces Publication of February Edition of Business Chief Canada

NORWICH, England, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Business Chief Canada.

In this month's issue, Business Chief speaks with Éric Champagne, Chief Information Officer at La Vie en Rose, one of Canada's largest and most successful lingerie and swimwear retailers, about the company's global expansion into over 14 countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Georgia and Morocco.

Dale Benton talks with Champagne about how the company's technological transformation to create greater IT collaboration has helped to create a true Canadian success story. "In order to better support the teams, we must ensure the business units understand our current infrastructure and our ecosystem limitations as well as our capability to respond or to implement new solutions."

This month's magazine also features Toronto-based mining company Banro's CEO and chairman Brett Richards, who discusses the challenges of bringing the largest gold mining company in Africa back from bankruptcy.

"It's also one of the toughest jurisdictions in the world and so I've had to draw upon all of my skills, whether it's geopolitical or socioeconomic, to overcome the challenges that we are facing," says Richards.

In the February City Focus, Business Chief takes a look at Edmonton, the country's second-sunniest city, exploring some of the city's most vibrant startups and how they are transforming the way Edmonton's citizens live their lives outdoors.

Read the issue here.

