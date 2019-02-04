Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Inspire Awards voting is now open.

The Navis Inspire Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate excellence across the ocean supply chain and Navis customers that are driving change in the industry. Online voting for the Inspire Awards is now open on the Navis Collaboration Center (NCC) and terminal operators, ocean carriers and vessel owners who utilize Navis software and solutions, including the XVELA solution, have been nominated for awards. The voting period will end on February 8, 2019.

Winners will be selected based on a combination of peer voting on the NCC and through final selection by a Navis judging panel. Winners will then be honored during an awards luncheon during Navis World 2019.

"Every year we look forward to award submissions that set the bar for innovation and services in ocean shipping," said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer, Navis. "Year after year we continue to receive entries that far exceed our expectations and 2019 is no different. We congratulate all entries for bringing such wonderful products and solutions to market, truly demonstrating their leadership across all facets of the industry. Whether or not they receive an award, their ideas continue to move the shipping industry forward."

The 2019 nominees include:

Customer or Community Impact

1. DP World Callao

2. DP World Jeddah South

3. Haifa Port Ltd.

4. Porto Itapoa

Innovation

1. Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal Co.(QQCTN)

2. DP World Posorja

3. Napier Port

4. Steveco Oy

5. APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

6. Haifa Port Ltd.

7. Montecon

8. Red Sea Gateway Terminal

9. Ports of Auckland, New Zealand

10. DaChan Bay Terminals

11. GCT Deltaport

Terminal Operations Optimization

1. Tecon Rio Grande

2. Napier Port

3. Tianjin Port Information Technology Development Co.

4. Marport Terminal Operators S.A.

5. Terminal Pacifico Sur

Learning and Development

1. DP World Prince Rupert

2. Terminal Puerto Arica

3. Red Sea Gateway Terminal

4. International Container Terminal Services Inc. South Pacific

Collaboration Across the Container Flow

1. Seaboard Marine

2. Login Logistica

Vessel Performance and Capacity Optimization

1. ZEABORN Ship Management

2. Seaspan

For additional information on the Inspire Awards please visit https://navisworld.navis.com/inspire and for additional information on Navis World 2019, please visit http://navisworld.navis.com

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is the global technology standard for managing the movement of cargo through terminals, standing the test of time. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki:CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

