Duni's Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Duni's Nomination Committee proposes the following concerning election of Directors and Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting May 7, 2019:

To elect Thomas Gustafsson as Board Director, since Johan Andersson has declined re-election. Thomas Gustafsson is Deputy MD at Mellby Gård AB and has previously been CEO and President at Duni during the years 2012-2017. The Nomination Committee further proposes re-election of Board Directors; Magnus Yngen, Pauline Lindwall, Alex Myers and Pia Rudengren and also re-election of Magnus Yngen as Chairman of the Board.

Information about the proposed Board of Directors as well as the Nomination Committee's complete proposal and the reasoned opinion will be presented in the notice convening Duni's Annual General Meeting 2019.

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Thailand and New Zealand.

