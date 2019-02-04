The "European Hydration Bottle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the European hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel.

The European hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufacturers such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European hydration bottle market include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaigns to reduce plastic wastage.

The study includes European hydration bottle market size and forecast for the European hydration bottle market through 2023, segmented by material type, product type, sales channel, application, and price range as follows:

European Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type [Value (Million), ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Glass

Others

European Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type [Value (Million), ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Regular

Insulated

European Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel [Value (Million), ($ Million) from 2012 and 2023]:

Online

Offline

European Hydration Bottle Market by Application [Value (Million), ($ Million) from 2012 and 2023]:

Everyday

Sports and Outdoor Activities

Others

European Hydration Bottle Market by Price Range [Market Share (%) in 2017]:

Low-end range/Good

Mid-end range/Better

High-end range/Best

European Hydration Bottle Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Western Europe

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland



The researcher forecasts that plastic bottle will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.

Regular and insulated are the major product type of hydration bottle market. The researcher predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: European hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value (M) and volume ($ Million) shipment.

European hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value (M) and volume ($ Million) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: European hydration bottle market size by various applications such as material type, product type, sales channel, application, and price range in terms of value and volume shipment.

European hydration bottle market size by various applications such as material type, product type, sales channel, application, and price range in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: European hydration bottle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

European hydration bottle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. European Hydration Bottle Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: European Hydration Bottle Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: European Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type

3.4: European Hydration Bottle Market by Application

3.5: European Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel

3.6: European Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type

3.7: European Hydration Bottle Market by Price Range

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: European Hydration Bottle Market by Region

4.2: Western European Hydration Bottle Market

4.3: Eastern European Hydration Bottle Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Ranking of Major Players

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the European Hydration Bottle Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BRITA GmbH

7.2: CamelBak Products LLC

7.3: Tupperware Brands Corporation

7.4: Sigg Switzerland AG

7.5: Thermos LLC

7.6: Pacific Market International LLC

7.7: S'well

7.8: Dopper

7.9: Emsa GmbH

7.10: HydrateM8 Ltd.

