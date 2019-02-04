A research team has conducted a demonstration of economic feasibility for battery-assisted, low-cost hydrogen production from solar energy. The scientists claim their system will mean hydrogen can be produced for $0.15-0.25 per cubic meter.A group of scientists from Japan's National Institute for Materials Science, the University of Tokyo and Hiroshima University has conducted an analysis to assess how storage may help further reduce the costs of solar-driven hydrogen production. The results of the paper "Battery-assisted low-cost hydrogen production from solar energy: Rational target setting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...