Prime XBT Announces Official Launch of its Platform with 100x Bitcoin Leverage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

PrimeXBT, a new 4th generation cryptocurrency trading platform bringing the most powerful toolset for traders on the market, announces their official launch.

The platform has already generated significant levels of interest from cryptocurrency community because of a large discrepancy between what the traders want and what they get from other trading platforms in terms of functionality and advanced features.

Over 150,000 eager new users have joined the platform's waitlist in anticipation of accessing the platforms leverage trading functionality.

At launch, PrimeXBT will offer an impressive suite of features such as:

?100x Leverage

PrimeXBT offers margin trading with up to 100x leverage for all available digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and others, meaning a user can multiply their earnings by up to 100 times their original investment. To explain this simply: a $100 position with 100x leverage becomes as powerful and as profitable as a $10,000 position. So if the market positively turned just 1%, a trader would double their $100 position instantly (with 1% of $10,000 being $100).

?Short Selling

To short sell a crypto-asset (or to 'go short') is to open a position that profits from the asset's price declining. Apart from a standard trade (purchase), PrimeXBT platform allows you to open a position that will increase in value as the cryptocurrency decreases in price.

?Advanced Order Types

Prime XBT offers several advanced order types, including stop-loss orders, limit orders, OCO orders (one-cancels-the-other), market and protection orders. This allows traders to pre-determine their entry and exit points, taking into consideration how much they are willing and able to risk/afford to lose, to ensure the highest level of reward.

?Customizable User Interface

Prime XBT was designed to suit the needs of all traders, despite their level of experience. This is made possible by enabling individualized customization of the user interface, with various options to make the experience as simple or as advanced as the user prefers. With features such as multi-monitor support, sophisticated charting technology, drawing tools, PrimeXBT has something to offer for all traders.

Most importantly, PrimeXBT employs the best and most advanced security practices available in the industry today. Client funds are protected with cold storage wallets, DDOS protection, withdrawal address whitelisting, two-factor-authentication, cryptographic password hashing and other security features, which have already been implemented, and will be effective from day one.

It is free and requires no personal information (No KYC) to set up an account and start trading on Prime XBT. The entire process of signing up takes less than one minute, and there is no limit to how much you can deposit or withdraw.

PrimeXBT's officials shared their excitement about the buzz surrounding the platform's launch:

"We have worked tirelessly to achieve our goal of providing the advanced trading tools, and 100x leverage on major crypto assets to all our users. The community has been eagerly anticipating the platform's launch, so it brings us great pleasure to announce that the platform is ready to go live on February 4th as we originally planned."

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. PrimeXBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.

