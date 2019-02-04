Regulatory News:

Lagardère (Paris:MMB):

As part of its strategic refocusing around Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail, the Lagardère group (Paris:MMB) announces the sale of the Boursier.com website and its financial markets information and publishing activities, previously held by Lagardère Active subsidiary Newsweb, to the Les Échos Le Parisien group, effective as of 31 January 2019.

The Lagardère and the Les Échos Le Parisien groups announced that they had entered into exclusive negotiations for this transaction on 8 November 2018.

Within the Les Échos Le Parisien group, these activities are linking up with Société Investir Publications, publisher of financial weekly Investir and the Investir.fr website. Boursier.com's advertising activity will be marketed by the Les Échos Le Parisien Partenaires brokerage unit. Both of these highly complementary brands and websites will continue to operate, with the aim of reaching the broadest possible audience of private investors.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

It is structured around four business lines: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage; Sports and Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

