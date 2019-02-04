Texhoma Energy, Inc. Announces Earnings

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Nicolo' Golia Bedendo, Chief Executive Officer of Texhoma Energy, Inc. ("Texhoma") (OTC PINK: TXHE) today announces that the Company concluded negotiations to cancel convertible promissory notes issued by the Company in the principal amount of $158,926 along with accrued interest of $65,095 effective December 31, 2018 for a total of $ 224,021. This cancellation relates to the new issuance to a third party of a note payable with a term of two years, in the principal amount of $178,000, no conversion features, bearing interest of 5%. This restructuring of debt creates a non-recurring gain from this transaction for the Company of $46,021 in the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Additionally, Texhoma announces earnings of $91,626 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

In November 2018, the Company registered a tradename in the State of Texas to operate as NewEra Blockchain Solutions, operating blockchain farms to power the global decentralized financial economy. In this regard, Texhoma has formed a subsidiary, RE-Mining Corp ("RE-Mining"), a Delaware corporation, RE-Mining will operate blockchain farms that provide computing power to cryptocurrency networks by farming tokens where the operative benefit is based upon energy savings that are ecologically friendly through the use of renewable energy sources.

About Texhoma Energy, Inc.

Texhoma Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. Additionally, Texhoma is developing interests in NewEra companies. NewEra companies undertake a non-traditional, innovative approach to streamline performance and the corresponding results of company operations. The establishment of RE-Mining is consistent with that focus, in its vision to create an environment supporting the cryptocurrency network.

Texhoma Energy, Inc.

24624 I-45 North, Suite 200

Spring, TX 77386

Phone: 281 719 1995

Email: contact@texhomaenergy.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Texhoma's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Texhoma, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Texhoma cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Texhoma undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Texhoma.

