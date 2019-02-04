Castellum's Annual Report 2018 Released

GÖTEBORG, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Castellum's Annual Report 2018 (Swedish language version) is now available on Castellum's website, Investor Relations, Download Center: https://www.castellum.se/investor-relations/download-center/. Castellum's digital annual report which briefly summarizes Castellum's 2018 is also available on Castellum's website as well as Tailor Made Report, a tool which enables the reader to customize the content.

Printed version of the Annual Report will be available late February 2019. English language version of Annual Report 2018 will be available at the website during week 8, 2019.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3.45 PM, CET on February 4, 2019.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.3 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

