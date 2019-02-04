Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides Car Dealerships Tools to Increase Online Presence and Improve Local Reach Overall

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation helps car dealerships increase their online presence and improve their overall brand image. With a plethora of tools to create customized content, car dealerships can attract new customers to their lots through shareable Right Now Status Updates done on Findit.

Findit is a social media content management platform that does not require visitors to the site to join in order to see or share the content on Findit to their other social sites. Members, however, have access to their content dashboard, where they can create Right Now Status Updates that can include text, photos, a video, a press release, and an audio file. The creation of Right Now Status Updates and having your own account on Findit is free, however, car dealerships can take advantage of many of Findit's paid for services to further the reach their content has on social media and in organic search engines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOmV6k-4wFQ

Car dealerships that are looking to attract new customers to their dealership can reserve Findit Keyword URLs. A Findit Keyword URL is an extension of findit.com such as findit.com/toyota-corolla-atlanta or findit.com/bmw-3-series-santa-monica. The purpose of these URLs are to: 1) create a catered message within each URL that is solely about the model of car you are advertising and 2) improve indexing in search engines and in Findit search. By reserving unique Findit URLs for each model on your lot, you will not only be creating useful Right Now Status Updates that are informative and help improve brand and dealership awareness, but through each of your Findit Sites because of your unique vanity URLs, you are helping increase your online presence in outside search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing.

Car dealerships compete to get customers to come to their dealership to purchase their new or used vehicles. While many customers are loyal to a specific brand or even dealership, many car buyers may not have an idea of where to go to buy their next Audi, BMW, Toyota, Infiniti, or Honda. By reserving Findit URLs that target a specific model in a specific location, such as findit.com/bmw-3-series-marietta or findit.com/roswell-infiniti-q70, customers that are searching the web can more readily come across your dealership that they may not have known even existed prior to using a search engine to find you. When you reserve these types of geo-specific URLS that include the model name of a car you sell, you are targeting the customers that have not yet heard of you that are looking for the car or truck model that you sell at your dealership.

How To Get Started

Joining and using Findit is extremely simple. Account creation takes less than a minute and dealerships have the ability to set up an 'about me' page which can include a profile and banner image, a description, a section to include a link back to your website and title the name of your site, hours of operation, dealership address, and contact information. Everything a potential customer might need to know about your dealership is all available on this single page. For every Findit Keyword URL that you reserve, you can have an about page for that URL, so if you reserve findit.com/bmw-3-series-marietta, that about page can be all about the 3 series BMW, the inventory you have for 3 series and more. The same is true for every additional URL you purchase (3 series, 4 series, 5 series, 7 series, X3, X5, X6 and so on).

If you already have an existing LinkedIn Page, Facebook Page, Pinterest Account, and Twitter for your dealership, that is great - and you should keep using these sites to engage the existing audience that already follows you. However, these are closed sites and the only way to get additional followers or exposure on these sites is by paying for sponsored ads and posts or having people come across your page through their friends' feeds that already follow you when they may like or interact with your posts on your page. These closed sites limit indexing in outside search engines.

By starting your status updates and content that you want seen on Findit and then sharing to your other social sites, you are engaging the audiences that are coming across your dealership information in organic search results as well as continuing to engage your existing following base on these other social sites. Moreover, posting on Findit allows anyone that visits Findit, even non-members, the ability to share your content to their social feeds, increasing the amount of people that can see your content exponentially.

Join Findit today and start posting dealer specials, inventory availability and any other information that you want your followers and new customers to see. Findit empowers you to reach more people in social media and through organic search results and is the right choice for the starting point for your social media content.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn4wZoJUVHw

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto

Findit.com

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534412/Findit-Provides-Car-Dealerships-Tools-to-Increase-Online-Presence-and-Improve-Local-Reach-Overall