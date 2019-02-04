

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start, the Switzerland stock market edged higher on Monday, and despite moving along the unchanged line amid alternate bouts of buying and selling, ended the session on a positive note.



Activity was mostly stock specific with earnings reports and other corporate news setting the trend.



The benchmark SMI ended up 15.12 points, or 0.17%, at 9,011.48. The index scaled a low of 8,950.74 and a high of 9,015.64 in the session.



On Friday, the SMI ended up 27.09 points, or 0.3%, at 8,996.36.



Lonza Group shares gained nearly 2%, Roche Holding ended 1.1% up and Novartis advanced by about 1%.



Julius Baer ended 4.4% down after the bank's earnings fell short of expectations. Julius Baer reported net profit of CHF 735 million for 2018, up 4% over previous year. Earnings per share was up 4% at CHF 3.37 in 2018.



Bernhard Hodler, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer Group Ltd., said the bank ended the year with stable profit and robust new money growth despite a challenging environment. He added that the bank made strategic growth investments and has initiated a structural cost reduction programme to absorb revenue fluctuations from potential market headwinds over the short to medium term.



Swisscom shares declined by about 2.4% and UBS Group ended nearly 1% down.



The markets in Europe ended mixed today. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.06%. Among major markets in the region, France and Germany ended lower, with their benchmarks CAC 40 and DAX declining by 0.38% and 0.04%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE ended up 0.2%.



Investors treaded cautiously as they looked ahead to fresh developments on Brexit and U.S.-China trade issues.



After negotiations between the two largest economies in the world ended without any breakthrough, markets now await the upcoming visit of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to China during the middle of this month for the next round of talks.



Meanwhile, on the Brexit front, discussions on an alternate arrangement to the Irish backstop have begun today between British MPs and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay. Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to travel to Northern Ireland on Tuesday to reassure businsses that the government is committed to maintaining an open border after Brexit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX