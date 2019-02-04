

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday, extending losses from previous session, with upbeat U.S. jobs data and optimism about U.S.-China trade talks prompting traders to look for riskier assets.



Even as recent data from China suggested that the world's second largest economy is slowing down, a bigger than expected jump in U.S. non-farm payroll employment and encouraging data on U.S. manufacturing activity eased concerns about U.S. economic growth.



A stronger dollar too contributed to gold's weakness.



The dollar index was up by about 0.3% at 95.57, after rising to a high of 95.66.



Gold futures for April ended down $2.80, or about 0.2%, at $1,319.30 an ounce.



On Friday, gold futures ended lower by $3.10, or 0.2%, at $1,322.10 an ounce.



Silver futures for March settled at $15.886 an ounce, down $0.045 for the session.



Copper futures for March ended down $0.0215, at $2.7945 per pound.



Markets across the globe are now awaiting further developments on Brexit and the U.S.-China trade dispute.



Although both U.S. and China claimed discussions between the two countries were progressing well, negotiations between them ended without concrete results last week.



The focus now will be on the next round of talks between officials of the two countries. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to China in mid-February for the next round of talks, according to Xinhua.



Meanwhile, on the Brexit front, discussions on an alternate arrangement to the Irish backstop have begun today between British MPs and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay. Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to travel to Northern Ireland on Tuesday to reassure businesses that the government is committed to maintaining an open border after Brexit.



