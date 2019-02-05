IBFD Tax Research Platform Completely Revised

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 04, 2019today announced a completely revised version of its Tax Research Platform that has been redesigned and enhanced to ensure a simplified international tax research experience for practitioners that is more intuitive, efficient and effective. This complete overhaul of the IBFD Platform is its largest redesign and it provides a seamless experience across mobile and desktop.



The IBFD Platform is the leading, comprehensive online solution for international tax research. It combines country tax guides in several levels of detail, news, treaties, case law, easy-to-use tools and much more in one online solution that enables tax professionals to quickly access the vital information they need wherever they focus their work.

What can clients expect?

More intuitive: The design and navigation have been significantly improved by aligning with commonly known and proven interface design standards for all types of devices.

More efficient: The new IBFD Platform is not only fast, but the detailed search filters and superior functionality empower clients to quickly access and use the relevant information they need. Easy, streamlined access to actions, personalization settings and comparison functionality helps boost productivity.

More effective: Several enhanced features, such as support for having multiple documents open at one time, enable clients to navigate more efficiently between different sets of information, wherever they go, no matter what device they are using.

"Tax practitioners must navigate through a dynamic environment which is increasingly complex and which makes finding what you need and being well informed increasingly time consuming. Whenever we ask, they indicate that they need to be able to gather relevant information quickly and be alerted to relevant developments in the most efficient way possible and at the same time not miss anything. This allows them to concentrate and spend more time on their actual work as analyst, advisor, consultant, tax manager or tax lawyer," said Maarten Goudsmit, IBFD's Director of Publishing. "We understand these challenges and have taken a thoughtful approach to ensure we're delivering a solution that creates more value for our clients."

"When we were redesigning the Tax Research Platform, the central focus was to greatly enhance the total user experience for our clients," said Jan Maarten Slagter, CEO of IBFD. "This required a complete overhaul which would enable IBFD to develop a solution that is more accessible, more user friendly, better searchable and more workflow-oriented. The launch of the new Tax Research Platform is an important milestone for IBFD and further solidifies our position as the home of international taxation."

The new IBFD Platform can be accessed via https://research.ibfd.org . If you are not yet an IBFD client and would like to try the new Tax Research Platform, you can request a trial by registering as a new user and clicking the trial button on the product page of your choice via the IBFD web shop.

Contact information: Sorrel Hidding, Head of Marketing: +31.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities . As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. Headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD has regional offices in Beijing, Washington and Kuala Lumpur. IBFD's Library and Information Centre is widely regarded as the world's leading research facility in the field of international and comparative taxation.

Renowned as the leading expertise portal in the field of cross-border taxation and legislation, IBFD's powerful Tax Research Platform allows tax practitioners around the world to access a wealth of reliable and valuable content, enabling faster and more effective work.

IBFD's complete coverage further includes courses , journals and books, and a Master's in International Tax Law and individual client research services .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28f78918-b3d9-4d29-91c3-84a9d4919f71

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a1ddc84-182e-4b60-8a96-ad39b1aad00d