

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.8 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $11.6 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Potlatch Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.7 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $217.3 million from $175.2 million last year.



Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.7 Mln. vs. $25.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $217.3 Mln vs. $175.2 Mln last year.



