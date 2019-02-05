

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (AHBIF.PK) is looking to slim down and exploring a stock-market listing of its Asia business, according to the reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The company has appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to work on a potential initial public offering. The size and timing of the offering, potentially in Hong Kong, will depend on market conditions. Other banks could be added to the process at a later stage.



The move comes as the Budweiser brewer focuses on paying down debt amassed after a series of deals, including the $100 billion-plus takeover of SABMiller PLC. AB InBev hasn't been keeping pace with its internal targets for paying down debt from the deal.



'We are always looking at opportunities to optimize our business and drive long-term growth, of course subject to our strict financial discipline,' the company reportedly said. 'We are committed to our businesses in the Asia-Pacific region and excited about the potential in this geography.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX