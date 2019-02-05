

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) detailed the user data it's storing in Russia to comply with a local law that took effect in 2015, Bloomberg reported citing a recent filing with the Russian government.



The report said Apple users in the region have data including their name, delivery address, email address and phone number stored on servers in Russia. The company collects that information for customer service and to send users information on new products.



The filing doesn't mention more personal data such as messages, documents, photos, and contacts that are often saved on Apple's iCloud service. However, it does say that Apple stores more information about its Russian employees in the country. Details include: workers' Russian passport numbers along with place and time of issuance; permanent and temporary addresses; history of work evaluations; and information about income, according to the filing.



Apple agreed to put some information into a server warehouse in Russia that's operated by IXcellerate, Russian publication Kommersant reported in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX