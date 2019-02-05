Castle Crypto Launches New Blockchain Gaming Website

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Castle Crypto (CC), a blockchain gaming reviewer, is proud to announce the launch of their new website. Capitalizing on the rising popularity of gaming and esports, this company has become hugely popular with gamers due to the extensive nature of their video game reviews, the ability to research different types of cryptocurrencies, and a professionally reviewed-and-approved list of Ethereum games.

Thanks to the increasing prevalence of apps and websites that allow their users to stream games live, combined with the skyrocketing popularity of professional gaming leagues, online gaming and esports have gained an extremely large following around the world. The development of universal digital cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Steem, and many others has also influenced the evolution of video gaming as a sports and entertainment platform. Players can use these alternate currencies to buy and sell items online, as well as use them to invest in certain types of games.

One of the more popular aspects of the new Castle Crypto website are the reviews and guides available for a variety of online games. Visitors to the site simply have to select the "Reviews and Guides' tab of the homepage to navigate to the diverse list of games covered by the team. The reviews, written by Castle Crypto employees who have spent hours playing the games, boast an array of helpful perspectives on everything gamers need to know concerning the benefits and drawbacks of certain games, what cryptocurrency is used for specific games, if anything is needed to be bought by the player before playing (such as card packs), and the general rules of gameplay. Readers can be assured that CC's reviews are honest, unbiased, and written by people who have invested vast periods of time in exploring, researching, and playing the games in question.

Along with reviews for many different types of games, visitors to the website can view a list of approved Ethereum games. Each of these games has been played by gamers affiliated with Castle Crypto, and are added to the list only after meeting the unique criteria set by the company. This list was developed out of necessity, as some games that use Ethereum currency are unregulated, and may actually be scams disguised as games.

For those new to the gaming world, experienced gamers looking for something new to play, or gamers who want to dip their toe into Ethereum-based games, the Castle Crypto Ethereum game list is the perfect place to start looking for fresh digital horizons to explore. The games included on the list have an active user base, are notable for their quality, and come with an inherent potential for growth. CC takes pride in playing and rating video games that they feel have the highest possibility for player success. To learn more about the games Castle Crypto currently has under review, gamers can check out their Twitter account.

Game developers can submit their freshly developed games to Castle Crypto for review, and a chance for their game to make it on CC's approved games list.

Visitors to the website can peruse a variety of gaming related media, such as reviews of different games, in-depth answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about cryptocurrencies and certain aspects of games, what new games players should look out for, and what games they should steer clear of.

In addition to all the resources Castle Crypto offers on their website and their Twitter account, visitors to their main website can learn where to buy Ethereum, Bitcoin, or Steem for use in the gaming ecosystem. This enables easier access to different cryptocurrencies for gamers, which can come in handy for those who don't have a lot of time, or for players who are new to the cryptocurrency world and are unsure where they can reliably exchange physical money for digital currencies. The website also has a page where users can view the prices and values of 13 different crypto currencies, including Dash, Litecoin, Cardano, EOS, and many more so they can stay up to date with these currencies as they evolve.

Those interested may also visit Castle Crypto's Facebook page to read more articles on different gaming-related subjects, as well correspond with the team behind Castle Crypto.

