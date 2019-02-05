

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period increased by 16.5 billion yen or 10.0% to 180.8 billion yen year-on-year.



The operating income for the April-December period decreased by 1.3% to 256.5 billion yen year-on-year. The Decreased income mainly owing to the depreciation of currencies of the emerging countries and the increase in selling expenses.



Consolidated net sales for the period increased 4.2% to 2.84 trillion yen year-on-year.



For fiscal 2018, the company still expects attributable net income of 220 billion yen and operating income of 350 billion yen, net sales of 3.80 trillion yen.



