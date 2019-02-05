EMMAC granted a Letter of Intent under terms of the Production of Cannabis for Medicinal Use Act 2018

EMMAC, ("EMMAC" or the "Company") the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Malta Enterprise, the Maltese government's exclusive agency focused on attracting inward investment and supporting enterprise in Malta, has granted EMMAC a Letter of Intent under terms of the Production of Cannabis for Medicinal Use Act, 2018, Chapter 578 of the Laws of Malta. The Letter of Intent is preliminary approval for the issuance of a full license (covering cultivation production importation exportation) under the terms of the Production of Cannabis for Medicinal Use Act, 2018.

The Turnkey GMP facility in Malta will be EMMAC's importation, exportation, testing and distribution hub for Europe and other international markets.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: "We are delighted to have had such strong support from the Maltese Government and relevant public and regulatory authorities. As the demand for premium quality medical cannabis continues to grow, our facility in Malta will form a critical part of EMMAC's unique European infrastructure as our group import and distribution hub."

About EMMAC

EMMAC Life Sciences PLC is the European medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

