QuEST Appoints Arun Pai as President of New Business Development

DERBY, England and CUPERTINO, California, February 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

QuEST Global, the pioneering engineering services provider, has appointed Arun Pai as President of New Business Development. In this role, he will be responsible for fuelling the company's next phase of growth across diverse industries - Aerospace & Defense, Aero Engines, Automotive, Rail, Medical Devices, Power, Oil & Gas, Industrial and Hi-Tech. Prior to joining QuEST, Arun was Corporate Vice President at HCL Technologies, where his charter was to grow the Commercial Industries Portfolio that includes Hi-Tech, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas and Industrial.

Arun joins QuEST with more than 30 years of progressive experience in Engineering and IT services industry. During his three decades of service in the industry, Arun was instrumental in providing strategic and transformational benefits to various customers by delivering tangible business value across different outsourcing services including Product Development, Production and Aftermarket Services along with Digital and Enterprise Solutions. He has deep experience of heading businesses ranging from USD 500 million to 1 billion and has led global sales in various markets across North America, Europe, Taiwan and India.

Robert Harvey, President, Sales, QuEST Global said, "Arun brings invaluable experience and an excellent track record of building and scaling businesses globally. His deep experience in serving global customers, understanding of engineering operations and enterprise challenges across diverse industries will help us to further accelerate our growth plans and growing investments in new business development. Arun is also a great fit to our empowered, entrepreneurial, humble and hungry culture."

Commenting on his appointment, Arun Pai said, "The engineering, product lifecycle and enterprise ecosystems are undergoing significant shifts due to digital disruptions and ever changing consumer needs. QuEST being a pioneer in the engineering services space is leading some of these disruptions. I am excited to be part of this successful team and look forward to contributing towards QuEST's next phase of growth."

About QuEST Global

QuEST Global is a leading engineering services and solutions partner to many of the world's most recognized Fortune 500 brands in aero engines, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, oil & gas, power, hi-tech, industrial and rail with 11,000+ associates. For more than 20 years, QuEST has been a trusted partner providing comprehensive support across the complete engineering lifecycle to help our customers improve efficiency, increase quality, create new products and open new markets. Through a collaborative and customized approach, QuEST enables its customers to manage traditional engineering requirements as well as convergence of digital and mechanical technology to help them create safe, dependable and high quality products and services.