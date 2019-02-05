Sixfold Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers

VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixfold, provider of the most revolutionary real-time and predictive visibility platform in the supply chain industry, is proud to be acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers.



"We are delighted to be included in this first-time list of providers in the Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility as we view Gartner as an authority that brings true testament to the value we're delivering for our customers," said Wolfgang Wörner, CEO and Founder of Sixfold. "We feel this validates that we're providing a platform that addresses market needs, and we've created something unique that customers are embracing as their visibility tool of choice for gaining 'a birds-eye view of shipments'."

Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, and creators of the "Magic Quadrant", published the report in November 2018, which provides an overview of challenges and trends in the visibility space and details regarding solutions providers. In the report, Gartner indicates that visibility/traceability across the end-to-end supply chain is one of the top three most important funded supply chain initiatives for 2018.*

Customers like Deutsche Rockwool substantiate that visibility is a high priority. "Real-time visibility by Sixfold was the last missing piece of the puzzle for Rockwool," according to Jens Püttmann, Manager Logistics DE, DEUTSCHE ROCKWOOL. "Now we can track the entire supply chain digitally, from pickup at the factory to unloading. All information is available in real time, without the driver having to give status messages."

*Gartner, Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers, Figure 1, 27 November 2018

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sixfold

Sixfold helps industrial scale shippers and carriers receive accurate delivery estimates and see where shipments are in real time. Carriers seamlessly integrate their telematics systems with Sixfold platform, which in turn lets trusted shippers know where their shipments are and when they will arrive - with zero manual work from either of the parties. To learn more, visit www.sixfold.com .

