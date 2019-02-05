Primex Pharmaceuticals appoints Alan Knox as Group CEO

ZUG, Switzerland and HELSINKI, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Pharmaceutical company Primex Pharmaceuticals AG confirms the appointment of Alan Knox as Group CEO taking over from Kari Sarvanto who has decided to step down.

Alan Knox is an international Pharmaceutical executive with over 30 years in the industry, launching brands globally, also within the anaesthesia sector. He has held Managing director positions with AstraZeneca in the Philippines and with Sandoz in Poland. Prior to joining Primex, Alan was VP Global portfolio strategy for MSD leading their Diversified brands based in both USA and Switzerland.

Chairman of the Board Panu Paappanen commented: "Alan has been an excellent addition to the Primex Pharmaceuticals team and has been instrumental over the last two years as Head of Global Marketing in taking OZALIN to pre-launch and is the right person to develop the company further at this stage of launch."

The Board expressed its gratitude to Kari Sarvanto in guiding the company since its foundation until today with the commitment to build a specialized and globally operating pharmaceutical company.

Primex Pharmaceuticals operations are on track to launch OZALIN in EU. The management focus is directed to the successful commercialization of OZALIN globally whilst simultaneously manage the sales of their established Anaesthesia portfolio in existing key markets with growth initiatives in new markets.

About Primex Pharmaceuticals:

Primex Pharmaceuticals is a leading global innovative anaesthesia company, expanding in paediatric pharmaceuticals.

Primex brings a broad portfolio of anaesthesia products helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures, including a novel, oral solution for paediatric sedation now approved in several markets in the European Union.

Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify and bring to the market new medications that complete the Triad of Anaesthesia. In addition, the Group includes a complimentary range of local anaesthetics and dental products under the OGNA brand.

Primex Pharmaceuticals' global partner network operates in over 40 countries. The company is headquartered in Switzerland; all Primex products are manufactured in Europe. Primex Pharmaceuticals has proven underlying business operations and historical strong revenue growth.

For further information, please contact:

Primex Pharmaceuticals AG

Alan Knox, CEO

Zug, Switzerland

Tel. +41-(0)79-1762420

alan.knox@primexintl.com

or visit: www.primexpharma.com

* OZALIN is indicated in children from 6 months to 17 years old, for moderate sedation before a therapeutic or diagnostic procedure or as a premedication before anaesthesia.

