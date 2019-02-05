Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting 05-Feb-2019 / 09:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | February 5, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting ****************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (5 February, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting. On February 4, 2019, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on February 4, 2019 with the following agenda: 1. Consideration of the shareholders' proposals for the nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit' to be elected at the annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 2. Consideration of shareholders' proposals to include issues in the agenda of the annual General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "Magnit". Items of the agenda of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors are related to the exercise of rights on ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: kovalenko_dv3@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 46082 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7363 EQS News ID: 772489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2019 01:57 ET (06:57 GMT)